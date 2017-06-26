Insights Beyond Payment: Wirecard Launches Omnichannel ePOS Suite

ASCHHEIM, Germany, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Artificial intelligence is shaping the future of retail. Smart algorithms and data analyses are creating sustainable performance benefits across all levels of the retail supply chain.

With its Omnichannel ePOS Suite, Wirecard AG is the first payment provider to offer a fully integrated solution for self-learning analyses based on payment data in combination with other data sources. The evaluations substantially support e-commerce and high-street retail in implementing the following central growth concepts: increasing customer conversion, reducing customer attrition rates, predicting future consumer behaviour and linking points of sale with e-commerce.

Jörn Leogrande, Executive Vice President Mobile Services at Wirecard: "Using our data evaluations and analyses, merchants can increase their metrics in important performance areas. Our previous experience has shown that sales increases in the double-digit percent range are realistic."

Wirecard's turnkey solution generates insights into customer segmentation and cohort analyses, for instance, to optimise marketing efficiency. This revolves around the concept of a data-supported, real-time view of a retailer's customer behaviour in its entirety and increasing the customer lifetime value - optimal customer retention.

Insights into customer attrition (otherwise known as customer churn) behaviour are another unique selling point of the Omnichannel ePOS Suite. Complex evaluations enable merchants to identify customers who may potentially shop elsewhere. By introducing appropriate marketing measures, the churn rate can be significantly reduced.

Analyses on anomalies, trends and sentiment, peak detection and time series based on country-specific data as well as cohort analyses to assess the efficacy of marketing measures are additional beneficial tools. The Omnichannel ePOS Suite can be used in pre-existing systems without incurring large expenses.

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard: "The Omnichannel ePOS Suite is the first step towards large-scale digital transformation in the retail sector. Over the next few years, data analyses using artificial intelligence and machine learning will play an increasingly important role in their business area. Based on our analyses, we are able to reduce risks and increase the chances of success for our partners. This means that all parties involved can gain a significant competitive advantage, which is why the omnichannel ePOS suite marks a decisive step for the future of payments."

Visitors to Money20/20 Europe, one of the world's largest FinTech conferences, in Copenhagen can find out more about the Omnichannel ePOS Suite from today. Visit us at trade stand A20 in Hall C2. Additionally, Jörn Leogrande will take part in the podium discussion "Driving contactless payment adoption: What's in store for the future?" on Tuesday 27 June from 3:50 pm to 4:40 pm.

