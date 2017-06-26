The government of the small African country has launched a program to bring solar power to two million people without access to electricity.

The president of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, has launched the program "CI-ZO", a rural electrification initiative aimed at bringing solar energy to two million people in the country's remote areas with no connection to the power system by 2022.

If achieved, this target would enable the country to raise the rural ...

