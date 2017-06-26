sprite-preloader
26.06.2017
PR Newswire

Eva Herzigova - the New Face of GERRY WEBER

HALLE WESTFALEN, Germany, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Approachable, warm-hearted, inspiring: the internationally successful supermodel Eva Herzigova is the new face of the GERRY WEBER autumn/winter collection 2017/18 campaign. Her unique personality, combined with her inspiring and individual style, perfectly reflect the attitude of self-confident, successful women. Eva Herzigova charmingly underscores the values GERRY WEBER: FEMININE - CASUAL CHIC - INSPIRING.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527557/Eva_Herzigova.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527558/GERRY_WEBER.jpg )

As the face of the campaign, the 44-year-old London resident represents character traits that modern, style-conscious women can without a doubt identify with. Eva Herzigova brings character, style and elegance to GERRY WEBER fashion and emphasises the premium standards of the international lifestyle brand.

The GERRY WEBER autumn/winter 2017/18 collection brings together femininity, casual chic and inspiration: the focus is on playing with strong colours like fuchsia and brilliant red. The key look of the season is this colour combination with a high-quality cashmere pullover and a jaunty pleated skirt. This self-confident look is pepped up by special details, like the accented use of rhinestones. Another must-have in the collection is the modern take on the fuchsia dress, with cut-outs in the décolleté.

In keeping with an autumn feel, this collection contrasts muted colours with hints of honey and amber and with lush, bold brick and cinnamon tones. A mix of different materials provides variety: jersey, leather, pleats and graphic interpretations of lace are combined with lurex, metallics and coatings. The matte surfaces are contrasted with glossy coatings, metallic effects, velvet and sheen. [...]

Downloadlink for the whole press release as well as the picture- and press material: http://bit.ly/2tBxtoA

The autumn/winter 2017/18 collection is available worldwide from 1 September, 2017.

White Communications GmbH
Nina Schroff
Phone: +49-89-360-76642
Email: schroff@white.de
Rosenheimerstr. 145e
81671 Munich
Germany


