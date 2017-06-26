T-Systems Management Brings in New Member From Fujitsu

BONN, Germany, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Francois Fleutiaux from Fujitsu joins Deutsche Telekom's business customer segment

French manager will lead global IT business

T-Systems management is becoming more international

Today, the supervisory board of T-Systems appointed a new member to the management: Francois Fleutiaux comes from Fujitsu and will head up the IT Division of Deutsche Telekom's business customer segment from September1. T-Systems' biggest and most international unit, with almost 27,000 employees, operates data centers around the globe, develops tailored IT solutions for business customers, and supports companies on the road to digitization. The post had been vacant since Dr. Ferri Abolhassan moved to the management of Telekom Deutschland in the fall of last year.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/527565/Francois_Fleutiaux_T_Systems.jpg )



Fleutiaux has worked in the IT sector for almost 30 years. Born in France, he started at IBM in 1989. In 2006, he moved to Unisys where he was General Manager in charge of activities in Spain, later Southern Europe, and from 2010 was additionally in charge of outsourcing sales in Europe. Fleutiaux joined Fujitsu in 2012 as Senior Vice President responsible for Western Europe, and since 2015 has been responsible for growing Fujitsu's business across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Reinhard Clemens, CEO of T-Systems said: "I am delighted to have found in Francois Fleutiaux a new member of the Management Board who has a great wealth of experience in international business and who has worked in IT outsourcing for decades. More than half of our employees are based outside of Germany. So it's a good decision to make T-Systems' management team more international." He added: "I would like to thank Christoph Ahrendt and Dr. Stefan Bucher for their excellent dedication and commitment during the interim period. They have continued the IT Division business thoroughly and stringently in addition to their other tasks and ensured smooth operations for our customers."

With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 43,700 employees, and external revenue of 7.9 billion euros (2016), T-Systems - Deutsche Telekom's business customer segment - is one of the world's leading providers of digital services.

