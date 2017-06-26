Electrification Alliance and "Make Power Clean" initiative unveiled over past few days to increase the volume on decarbonization across Europe. Solar body SolarPower Europe at forefront of both movements.

The decarbonization rhetoric of Europe has turned the page to another bolder chapter this week following the launch of two campaigns committed towards ushering renewable and low-carbon energy to the forefront of Europe's power landscape.

Last Friday saw the announcement of the Electrification Alliance, which is a body formed of SolarPower Europe, WindEurope, Avere, EURELECTRIC, the European Copper Institute and the European Heat Pump Association calling for electricity to be recognized as the "key energy carrier" for Europe's decarbonized future.

And today, thirteen industry leaders and associations have launched the "Make Power Clean" initiative, which aims to support the European Commission's proposal to introduce a carbon eligibility criterion aimed at delivering a more flexible power market that penalizes unwieldy, carbon-intensive energy sources. This joint initiative is supported by SolarPower Europe, ...

