The Chinese industrial conglomerate intends to take advantage of the fiscal incentives offered by the local government for industrial projects.

Chinese energy service provider Sinomec, a unit of China's industrial conglomerate Sinomach Group, is planning to build a solar module manufacturing facility in Moldova.

According a press release from Moldova's Ministry of Economy, Sinomec's president Zhu Haixing has met with the ministry of economy and vice-prime minister Octavian Calmîc to discuss details of the project.

The ministry said ...

