Fortum will publish its January-June Half Year Financial Report 2017 on Thursday 20 July 2017 at approximately 9.00 EEST.



Press conference for media



A press conference in Finnish for media will be arranged at 11.30 EEST at Fortum's headquarters, Keilaniementie 1, Espoo, Finland. On arrival, participants are requested to show their press card and photo ID. Lunch will be served at the event.



Please register by 18 July at mari.kalmari@fortum.com.



Analyst and investor conference



An international conference for institutional investors and analysts will be arranged at 16.00 EEST at Fortum's headquarters, Keilaniementie 1, Espoo, Finland. The conference is a combined teleconference/webcast and can be followed live at https://fortum.videosync.fi/2017-07-20-q2.



To participate in the teleconference, please dial:



European callers: +44 (0)330 336 9105 US callers: +1 719 325 2226



Confirmation code: 1577556



The presentation material will be downloaded prior to the event at www.fortum.com/investors. On-demand version and transcript of the webcast will be available at the same site after the event.



Måns Holmberg Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications



Additional information:



Investors and analysts: Måns Holmberg, tel. +358 44 518 1518, Rauno Tiihonen, tel. +358 10 453 6150, and investors@fortum.com



Media: Mari Kalmari, Corporate Press Officer, tel. +358 40 520 1709



