sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,591 Euro		+0,011
+0,03 %
WKN: A2AJ7T ISIN: NL0011821392 Ticker-Symbol: G14 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILIPS LIGHTING NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PHILIPS LIGHTING NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,195
35,329
13:32
35,236
35,289
13:32
26.06.2017 | 13:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Philips Lighting: Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update

Press Release

June 26, 2017

Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update                                   

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, today announced it has repurchased 117,500 shares in the period June 19, 2017 to June 23, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 34.47 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.05 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's buyback program, which was announced on May 22, 2017. Philips Lighting will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 523,973 shares for a total consideration of EUR 17.58 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor/shareholder-info/share-buyback).

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations
Robin Jansen
Tel: +31 6 1594 4569
E-mail: robin.j.jansen@philips.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications
Elco van Groningen
Tel: +31 6 1086 5519
E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting
Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.  

Link to downloadable PDF (http://images.philips.com/is/content/PhilipsConsumer/PDFDownloads/Global/Corporate/20170626-press-release-philips-lighting-share-buyback-periodic-update.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Philips Lighting via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)