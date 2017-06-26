Philips Lighting: Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update

Press Release

June 26, 2017

Philips Lighting share buyback periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting, today announced it has repurchased 117,500 shares in the period June 19, 2017 to June 23, 2017. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 34.47 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.05 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company's buyback program, which was announced on May 22, 2017. Philips Lighting will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 523,973 shares for a total consideration of EUR 17.58 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor/shareholder-info/share-buyback).

For further information, please contact:

Philips Lighting Investor Relations

Robin Jansen

Tel: +31 6 1594 4569

E-mail: robin.j.jansen@philips.com (mailto:robin.j.jansen@philips.com)

Philips Lighting Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@philips.com (mailto:elco.van.groningen@philips.com)

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1 billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.

Link to downloadable PDF (http://images.philips.com/is/content/PhilipsConsumer/PDFDownloads/Global/Corporate/20170626-press-release-philips-lighting-share-buyback-periodic-update.pdf)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Philips Lighting via Globenewswire

