It has been decided to admit the following government bond for trading and official listing with effect from 27 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year DK00304007 Foroya LAN 0.625% 1 DKK 27 June 2023 00 JUN23 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



