Merck adds Chemical Products to Reaxys' Chemistry Database

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced a collaboration with Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, to add its products into Reaxys, Elsevier's chemistry database.

Researchers and chemists who use Reaxys can now access an additional 43,000 Merck life science compounds and chemicals with data provided directly from the supplier. The collaboration means users will have immediate access to Merck's product availability.

"This integration makes researchers' daily decision-making process much easier as they look for ways to reduce the time it takes to actually buy the compounds that they need," said Udit Batra, Member of the Merck Executive Board and CEO, Life Science. "Together, we're giving customers peace of mind about the quality of the products in development, which is important in such a competitive industry."

The collaboration with Elsevier gives Reaxys users who work in pharmaceutical drug discovery, chemical R&D and other areas a more efficient purchasing process. Customers can quickly compare the cost of purchasing a compound against making it internally, meaning better allocation of resources and saving time.

"Merck is recognized as an industry leader, so this collaboration is a great addition to Reaxys," said Christian Boehm, Director of Chemistry Solutions at Elsevier.

Reaxys contains more than 240 years of unparalleled chemistry content, including 105 million organic, inorganic and organometallic compounds, 42 million chemical reactions, 500 million published experimental facts, 16,000 chemistry related periodicals and six indexing sources for a cross-disciplinary view of chemistry.

