Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Thermo Fisher's Companion Diagnostic Test to Screen Multiple Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Gets Pre-market Approval from US FDA

Sharing his enthusiasm about receiving the FDA's pre-market approval, Joydeep Goswami, President of Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing and Oncology at Thermo Fisher said:

"For people battling non-small cell lung cancer, time is critical and days matter. The Oncomine Dx Target Test rapidly guides oncologists toward the right targeted therapy, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and the cost-efficiency of treatments."

About the Oncomine Dx Target Test

The Ion Torrent Oncomine Dx Target Test is the first of its kind NGS-based test that can detect simultaneously screen for 23 cancer genes in a single test from a single tissue specimen. Thermo Fisher developed this test in collaboration with Novartis and Pfizer.

The tests are based on Thermo Fisher's Ion AmpliSeq technology. This technology enables screening of tumor samples for multiple genetic markers with 10 nanograms of nucleic acid. The highlight of the test is that the results can be received by using a very small amount of FFPE material (Formalin Fixed Paraffin Embedded Tissues) and patients with NSCLC have very limited quantity of such tissue samples. The test provides multiple biomarker results from one sample within four days.

Out of the 23 genes identified by the test, three genes are associated with three FDA-approved therapies for NSCLC. After getting FDA's approval, Thermo Fisher can use the analyzed results from the three genes to identify patients who may be eligible for treatment with one of the following: the combined therapy of Tafinlar® and Mekinist® (Novartis), XALKORI® (Pfizer), or IRESSA® (AstraZeneca). The test will reduce the time to match patients with these therapies, from weeks to days. This would be a great tool for Oncologists.

Future Plans

Oncologists can get these tests done from the first laboratories that have been approved to offer Thermo Fisher's Oncomine Dx Target Test. These laboratories are LabCorp's Diagnostics and Covance Businesses, NeoGenomics Laboratories, and Cancer Genetics, Inc. These laboratories will run all the tests on Thermo Fisher's Ion PGM Dx System. Thermo Fisher has already received DA 510(k) clearance for Ion PGM Dx System for use on formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. These laboratories will offer these tests from July 2017 in the US. The Company will expand the availability of these tests in other countries soon and will make a separate announcement in this regard.

Joydeep explained that the Company, along with approval from FDA, plans to get more genes added to the panel so that additional Companion therapies can be matched and more applications in different tissues can be identified. This is a key strategic move by the Company to expand into precision oncology wherein use of biomarkers can precisely target each person's cancer. This will enable oncologists to offer better treatment to patients.

About Thermo Fisher

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a global leader in biotechnology product development and came into existence with the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific in 2006. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The Company has five major brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services. The Company has annual revenues of over $18 billion and is supported by a global team of over 55,000 employees.

Last Close Stock Review

Thermo Fisher Scientific's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $174.44, marginally sliding 0.59%. A total volume of 1.63 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.49 million shares. The Company's stock price rallied 13.24% in the last three months, 23.92% in the past six months, and 14.66% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 23.63% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 31.79 and have a dividend yield of 0.34%. The stock currently has a market cap of $68.30 billion.

