Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2017) - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) (the "Company") announces that it has closed on $389,000 of previously announced financing and has also received $74,000 from the exercise of options and warrants.

CBLT granted a total of 609,000 stock options to consultants and directors, effective June 19, 2017, exercisable at $0.10 cents each and expiring June 18, 2022.

CBLT continues to build its impressive portfolio of assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions, including Copper Prince, Dryden Cobalt, Otto Lake, Chilton Cobalt, Gowganda Cobalt, Geneva Lake, Ryliejack and Mikayla.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, the Company will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including, but not limited to: reliance on key personnel; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; effect of market interest rates on price of securities, and potential dilution.

About CBLT Inc.

CBLT Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in reliable mining jurisdictions. CBLT is well-poised to deliver real value to its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

CBLT Inc.

"Peter M. Clausi"

Peter M. Clausi

CEO and Director

For Further Information:

Peter M. Clausi

pclausi@cbltinc.com

1 905-681-1925

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.