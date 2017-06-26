Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2017) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (FSE: LBMB) (OTC Pink: NNOMF), today announced that commissioning of the pilot plant is complete and that scaled-up production of lithium ion cathode materials that meet Nano One's processing and battery capacity targets has been demonstrated.

"Following a flawless startup of the pilot, initial results have exceeded our expectations," said Mr. Blondal. "The resulting cathode materials are meeting our targets in lithium ion battery test cells and we are now well positioned to execute on our 2017 plans in bringing industrial interests to the table."

Nano One is also pleased to introduce Flavio Campagnaro, who recently joined the team as Senior Process Engineer, bringing over 20 years of experience in leading the successful scale up of nanomaterials through laboratory, pilot plant and commercial production.

"I am impressed with Nano One's ability to hit its targets," said Mr. Campagnaro. "In this first pilot run, we have demonstrated a 100-fold increase from laboratory scale volumes and the chemical reactions, energy consumption, operating parameters and throughput all proceeded as designed. From a process engineering point of view, this is a great first step and reaffirms our confidence in scalability. We look forward to optimizing the process and showcasing the technology to cathode producers."

Preliminary analysis of the pilot scale process is consistent with the chemistry and operating parameters developed in the laboratory. Furthermore, evaluations of the pilot produced cathode materials show crystallinity, elemental composition and battery capacity in line with Nano One's laboratory scale process and materials.

Mr. Blondal added "We thank NORAM Engineering and BC Research for their design and system integration work on our pilot plant. We have achieved key metrics on the first batch through the pilot and we will now be demonstrating the process at a scale that is representative of commercial production. We have a world class team and we believe that this new phase of activities will drive strategic engagement in the lithium ion battery supply chain."

NORAM Engineering President Dr. Tony Boyd said "We congratulate Nano One in reaching this significant milestone and we look forward to future collaboration."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Flavio Campagnaro

Flavio Campagnaro is a licensed Professional Engineer with diverse chemical and process engineering experience. His recent experience includes the successful scale up of nanomaterials production processes from laboratory to commercial production for Vive Crop Protection Inc. Mr. Campagnaro has a proven track record in aggressive process optimization and cost control, for the profitable production of nanomaterials. He has played key roles in research, development and commercialization grants, including three successful SDTC projects totaling a few million dollars. He also brings extensive business skills to the table, including financing, market analysis, sales, project management, human resources and budgeting.

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One is building a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca

About NORAM and BC Research

NORAM Engineering and Constructors Ltd. and their subsidiary, BC Research Inc., supply proprietary engineering and equipment packages to the chemical, pulp and paper, minerals processing and electrochemical sectors. They are recognized worldwide as a leader in the fields of nitration, sulfuric acid and electrochemistry. In addition to carrying out large assignments for major multi-national clients, NORAM and BC Research work with early-stage technology companies. They provide engineering design and fabrication support, sharing their experience in technology commercialization, and growing with companies as a strategic partner.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the execution of the Company's plans which are contingent on the receipt of grant monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; including the receipt of grant monies from SDTC, ASIP, NRC-IRAP and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE