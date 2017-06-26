VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) -Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NRG) (OTC PINK: CMBPF) (FRANKFURT: X6C) is pleased to report that the Company has staked 111 new claims at the Company's Pamlico Project in Nevada.

The New Claims:

Add 928 hectares to property.

Increases property by 75% to 2,165 hectares.

Better encompasses the dominant gold trends in the area.

Cover areas of prospects and mine workings with historic surface samples ranging from 0.5 to 3.0 gram gold per metric tonne (g/T Au) in highly deformed and altered carbonate sediments.

Add multiple prospective targets in favorable volcanic rocks known to host high-grade gold mineralization as currently being explored in the Merritt Zone.

Provide a significant exploration and operational "buffer" around previous holdings.

Terms of Reference

In this release, all references to grams per tonne (denoted g/T Au) are grams per metric ton of 1,000 kilograms (2,204.62 pounds). All references to ounces per ton (denoted oz/t Au) are troy ounces per short ton of 2,000 pounds.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and CEO of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project has excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Central, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered about 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains very underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is an aggressive exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Colorado and Colombia. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert G. Carrington"

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Sharon Hebgin

Corporate Communications

Phone: 760-898-9129

Email: info@newrangegold.com





Dave Cross

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 604-669-0868

Email: dcross@crossdavis.com



Website: www.newrangegold.com