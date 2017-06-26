Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2017) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra") reported today that the Company has acquired an option to purchase the Weepah Mesothermal Gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada from Nevada Select Royalty, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ely Gold & Minerals Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTC Pink: ELYGF) The property consists of 76 lode mining claims and one (1) patented claim, totaling approximately 590 hectares, and is accessible from Highway 95 approximately 32 km southwest of the town of Tonopah, Nevada. The Weepah property lies within the prolific Walker Lane Gold belt in western Nevada and is surrounded by active advanced exploration and development gold projects with growing mineral resources and reserves, including Eastside (Columbus Gold), Mineral Ridge (Scorpio Gold), Three Hills and Hasbrouck (West Kirkland), and Gemfield (private).

Valterra, through its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, may acquire a 100% interest in the property by making the following staged payments totaling US$1 million over a period of four years: US$100,000 at closing (which may be paid in shares); US$100,000 on first anniversary of closing (which may be paid in shares); US$200,000 on second anniversary of closing; US$200,000 on third anniversary of closing; and US$400,000 on fourth anniversary of closing. The property is subject to royalties totaling 3% of net smelter returns which Valterra may reduce to 2% for US$2.5 million. Advance minimum royalty payments will be due upon the anniversary of the option exercise as follows: US$25,000 on first, second and third anniversaries, and US$35,000 on subsequent anniversaries.

Historical production at Weepah occurred from shallow underground mines and a small open pit during two separate time intervals. From 1935 to 1939, Weepah Nevada Mining Co. produced gold from 305,000 metric tonnes grading 5.8g/t. From 1986 to 1987, Sunshine Mining Co. produced at various grades approximately 60,000 oz. of additional gold with accessory silver. Historic production figures are from several published and unpublished company reports; however, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify these grades and tonnages, and Valterra cautions that these historic production figures should not be relied upon.

The gold mineralization at Weepah occurs within two broad shear zones. The western shear zone was exploited by the small open pit and adjacent underground workings. The eastern shear zone was exploited by historic workings and was extended by recent drilling. The zones have been traced for several hundred meters along strike and variably down dip. Portions of the shear zones are exposed at surface or in workings and portions have been traced by widely spaced drill holes beneath shallow gravel cover, which is generally less than 10m to 30m thick. Vein textures and geochemistry suggest the mineralization is similar to many other mesothermal vein deposits along the western margin of North America.

Work conducted by Valterra earlier this year included data compilation, 3D modeling, and identification of drill targets. Confirmation sampling by Valterra in the open pit yielded results similar to those reported by others. Highlighted Valterra sampling includes:

South Pit face - Chip-channel samples of up to 3m of 9.01 g/t Au and 7m of 5.67 g/t Au in two adjacent samples ,

, North Pit face - Chip-channel samples of up to 8m of 3.50 g/t Au and 1.2m of 2.81 g/t Au in two adjacent samples , and

, and Center of Pit - A float sample returned 16.2g/t Au and 10.6g/t Ag.

Historic data provided with the property includes various geophysical surveys, geological mapping, bedrock sampling, interpretation of satellite imagery, and 4300m in 24 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes. Based on historic drilling, CSAMT & magnetics, the two ~50m-wide mineralized structural zones have a combined strike potential of ~2,000m. Other advantages of the Property include excellent infrastructure, low topography, and minimal cultural and environmental concerns.

Proposed 2017 Exploration/drill program

The company is planning an initial 2,250m drill program consisting of five fences along the two identified shear zones, with each fence consisting of three (3) drill holes each for a total of 15 holes. Additional sampling is planned to identify other potential shear zones and zoning patterns that have been indicated by multi-element geochemistry from very limited surface sampling.