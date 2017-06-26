Income from solar power generation would be used to provide additional funds for two social security programs endangered by the Fund's precarious financial situation.

"My proposal of self disposal for the Caja de Seguro Social (CSS) in my presentation was: solar panels to finance the risk of the IVM and EM programs." This was written by Alfredo Martiz, the general director of Panama's social security fund CSS, the government-run entity that manages the country's social security system, on his twitter account.

Mariz's idea is to build a large-scale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...