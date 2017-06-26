Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Føroya Landsstýri - The Government of the Faroe Islands -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ministry of Finance, Kviggjartun 1, P.O.Box 2039, FO-165 Argir, Faroe Islands -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) FO-LB 230627 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code DK0030400700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code DBFUFB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet loan, principal amount to be repaid in full on 27 June 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Faroe Islands -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 27.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 139984 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Foreign Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Foreign Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD DKK 1,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount DKK 550,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time DKK 550,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, June 27, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Tuesday, June 27, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Tuesday, June 27, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 0.625% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Compound -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/ACT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date Tuesday, June 27, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date Wednesday, June 27, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency Annually, 27 June each year -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository VP Securities A/S, Denmark -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Nordea Bank AB (publ) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does No payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------