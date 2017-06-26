BH Global Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

26 June 2017

The Board of BH Global Limited is pleased to announce that at the AGM held on 26 June 2017, all twelve resolutions as set out in the Notice dated 26 May 2017 were duly passed by way of a show of hands.

The proxy votes received on each resolution proposed at the AGM were as follows. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Ordinary Resolutions For Against Vote Withheld

1. That the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2016, together with the Reports of the Directors and the Auditors thereon, be received and considered. 12,668,377 0 0

2. That KPMG Channel Islands Limited be re-appointed as Auditors until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting. 12,668,377 0 0

3. That the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the remuneration of the Auditors. 12,668,377 0 0

4. That Sir Michael Bunbury be re-elected as a Director. 12,668,377 0 0

5. That John Hallam be re-elected as a Director. 12,658,309 10,068 0

6. That Graham Harrison be re-elected as a Director. 12,668,377 0 0

7. That Nicholas Moss be re-elected as a Director. 12,668,377 0 0

8. That Julia Chapman be elected as a Director. 12,668,377 0 0

9. That the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in the Annual Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended 31 December 2016 be approved. 12,668,377 0 0

10. That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised to allot and issue, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, up to 1,205,807 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 7,388,773 shares designated as Sterling shares respectively (being 33.33 per cent. of the Company's shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document (excluding shares held in treasury) for the period expiring on the date falling fifteen months after the date of passing of this Resolution 10 or the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired. 12,504,908 163,469 0

Special Resolutions For Against Vote Withheld

11. That the Company be and is hereby generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of each class of its shares (either for the retention as treasury shares for resale or transfer, or cancellation), PROVIDED THAT:

a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased shall be 542,305 shares designated as US Dollar shares and 3,323,063 shares designated as Sterling shares (being 14.99 per cent. of the shares of each class in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the date of publication of this document, excluding shares held in treasury);

b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a share shall be one cent for shares designated as US Dollar shares and one pence for shares designated as Sterling shares;

c. the maximum price which may be paid for a share of the relevant class is an amount equal to the higher of: (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for a share of the relevant class on the relevant market for the five business days immediately preceding the date on which the share is purchased; and (b) the higher of (i) the price of the last independent trade for a share of the relevant class and (ii) the highest current independent bid for a share of the relevant class at the time of purchase; and

d. the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the annual general meeting of the Company in 2018 unless such authority is varied, revoked or renewed prior to such date by a special resolution of the Company in a general meeting. 12,668,377 0 0