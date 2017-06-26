Ageas: Regulated information - Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 10 August 2016, Ageas reports the purchase of 257,421 Ageas shares on NYSE Euronext Brussels in the period from 19-06-2017 until 23-06-2017.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 19-06-2017 60,000 2,161,674 36.03 35.92 36.17 20-06-2017 17,421 629,203 36.12 36.01 36.30 21-06-2017 60,000 2,143,770 35.73 35.56 35.92 22-06-2017 60,000 2,135,694 35.59 35.44 35.75 23-06-2017 60,000 2,112,384 35.21 34.98 35.59 Total 257,421 9,182,725 35.67 34.98 36.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 15 August 2016, Ageas has bought back 6,159,250 shares for a total amount of EUR 218,771,785. This corresponds to 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website (http://www.ageas.com/en/investors/share).

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 40,000 people and reported annual inflows close to EUR 32 billion in 2016 (all figures at 100%).





Pdf version press release (http://hugin.info/134212/R/2115617/805046.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ageas via Globenewswire

