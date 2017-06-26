Single-cell Analysis Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2022 - Due to Increasing Government Funding For Cell-Based Research & Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Single-cell Analysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.

The single-cell analysis market is expected to reach USD 3.59 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.67 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report segments the market into product, cell type, technique, application, end user, and regions.



On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2017, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the requirement of frequent and repeat purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment.



The single-cell analysis market, by cell type is segmented into human, animal, and microbial cells. In 2017, human cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growing application areas of human stem cells and rising incidence of diseases such as cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Based on the technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques (including single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization, micromanipulation, and automated capillary electrophoresis). In 2017, flow cytometry is expected to account for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market. The large share of the flow cytometry segment can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in single-cell analysis applications.

