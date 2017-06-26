AKG INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Asanko Gold Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 31, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko Gold") (NYSE MKT: AKG) securities between October 24, 2014 and May 31, 2017 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; (2) some of the Company's resources models show signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

