NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company that conducts business across variegated business sectors, announced its Profit Reinvestment Program™ (PREP) which was formed in 2015 to earmark up to $4,000,000 in retained earnings towards a series of synergistic business opportunities with the objective of creating diversified revenue streams for the Company.

PREP™ Investments focused primarily on three sectors; these are: (1) Healthcare Services/Technologies (2) Healthcare Real Estate and (2) Entertainment/Media Investments.

The Company will announce investments in each sector over a three-part series. This is Part 1 of that series and focuses on investments made in Healthcare Services/Technologies.

1) Formation of Health & Wellness Research Consortium, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dewmar, whose objective is to develop, implement and execute healthcare sales and marketing programs for pharmacies, clinics and hospitals with the goal to help the client improve patient care, broaden market presence, influence effective prescribing behaviors and ultimately maximize their return on assets.

2) Investment fund for the acquisition of Dimension Pharmacy, a Texas retail specialty pharmacy.

3) Investment fund for the purchase of Medicine Shoppe, a Louisiana traditional retail and specialty pharmacy combo.

4) Formation of Tri-Health Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dewmar, whose objective is to provide telemedicine services to Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas based healthcare systems.

5) Clinton Wellness Center, LLC investment fund, a Mississippi urgent care clinic and telemedicine center.

6) First-round investor in CirrusMD, a leading national telemedicine and acute care provider for large employers which recently announced a $7 million Series A financing led by Colorado Impact Fund, joined by Bootstrap Incubation, Three Leaf Ventures, Rockies Venture Fund, Service Provider Capital, Sand Hill Angels, and New York Angels.

"The accumulation of assets that would create revenue streams for Dewmar, provide access to synergistic technologies, and/or appreciate in value over time was the chief criteria I looked at when considering investment opportunities," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO & Founder of Dewmar International. "As a licensed pharmacist with dual post graduate degrees in Pharmaceutical Science and Business Administration with a specialty in Healthcare, I am qualified and comfortable assessing the long-term potential of investments in the healthcare sector that can ultimately help Dewmar grow its diversified revenue base," Dr. Moran continued. "It's rewarding to know disciplined investors from Vestar Capital Partners and the Colorado Impact Fund agree with my investment in CirrusMD in the form of a follow-on $7 million Series A financing in CirrusMD which makes investors in Dewmar a big winner too!"

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion PotionTM, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA.

