BOTHELL, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Silicon Mechanics, a system integrator and custom design manufacturer that provides the expertise necessary to scale open technology throughout an organization, today announced immediate availability of AMD's new EPYC family of CPUs. Starting today, Silicon Mechanics has availability of Supermicro 1U and 2U Ultra servers, plus the BigTwin multi-node server, based on the versatile AMD EPYC platform.

"With the industry excitement surrounding this new AMD release, and as a result of our long-standing hardware partnership with Supermicro, Silicon Mechanics is ready to immediately deploy systems outfitted with EPYC," said Silicon Mechanics Chief Marketing Officer, Sue Lewis.

EPYC, formerly known in the industry as Naples, offers the following new features:

Up to 32 Zen cores

8 DDR4 channels/CPU -- up to 2666 MT/s

Up to 2TB memory per CPU

128 PCIe lanes

Dedicated security subsystem

Integrated chipset

Socket compatibility with next-gen EPYC processors

"AMD's EPYC processors support the rapid evolution of performance requirements for data centers, and will serve to enable customer innovation in software-defined storage, web services and machine learning," said Silicon Mechanics Chief Technology Officer, Daniel Chow. "The 128 lanes of PCIe connectivity offer flexibility and performance in a wide array of server configurations. Our customers are excited to exercise these new capabilities."

For more information on AMD's EPYC product release, please click here. To self-configure your next server infrastructure solution with AMD EPYC, please click here.

Silicon Mechanics is a system integrator and custom design manufacturer that provides the expertise necessary to scale open technology throughout an organization. For more than 15 years, Silicon Mechanics has provided consistent execution in delivering innovative open technology solutions for commercial enterprises, government organizations and the research market.

