Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Endo International plc (ENDP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Endo International plc ("Endo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/endp.

The investigation concerns whether Endo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On May 15, 2017, after-market hours, Reuters stated that Orange County, New York had sued Endo and other pharmaceutical companies, and specifically accused Endo of engaging in deceitful marketing that downplayed the risks of prescription opioid painkillers. Following this news, Endo stock dropped $0.94 per share, or 6.98%, over the next two trading days and closed at $12.52 on May 17, 2017.

On June 8, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered Endo to remove Opana ER, its opioid painkiller from the U.S. market, stating Opana's "high risk of abuse and potential to help spread HIV and hepatitis C." Following this news, Endo stock dropped $2.29 per share or 6.62%, to close at $11.49 on June 19, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Endo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/endp. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC