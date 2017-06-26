CENTENNIAL, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Just Associates, Inc., a nationally recognized leader in patient matching and health information data integrity and management, announced today that its founder and chief executive officer, Beth Haenke Just, MBA, RHIA, FAHIMA, has received The College of St. Scholastica's Sister Alice Lamb Award. This career achievement award recognizes alumni who are well-established in and have made significant contributions to their profession, and who have maintained a life-long commitment to St. Scholastica.

These values reflect the dedication of Sister Lamb to her profession and the College itself. During her 52-year tenure with St. Scholastica, she was a professor of biology and head of the biology department, as well as academic dean of the College.

"I am honored and humbled to receive the Sister Alice Lamb Award," said Just. "My education and experiences at Saint Scholastica formed the critical foundation of my career and instilled in me the commitment to excellence upon which Just Associates is founded."

With more than three decades of experience in health information management, Just is a recognized industry expert in patient identity data quality and the electronic linking of patient records. She has held various executive-level positions and served in numerous officer, board and chair positions for AHIMA and the Colorado Health Information Management Association (CHIMA), and currently serves on the Board of Trustees for the College of St. Scholastica. She has authored and been quoted in numerous articles appearing in various healthcare journals and publications, including the Journal of AHIMA, For the Record and Healthcare IT News.

"Over the course of her career, Beth has made promoting the health information management profession a personal priority and an integral aspect of her highly-respected consulting firm," said Ryan Sandefer, Chair and Assistant Professor for The College of St. Scholastica's Department of Health Informatics and Information Management. "One of her finest qualities is her ability to dissect professional practice and translate the findings to scholarly work, which has led to significant contributions to the body of HIM and informatics literature."

In collaboration with The College of St. Scholastica, Just co-authored a research paper published in Spring 2016 on the impact of data discrepancies on duplicate record creation, which appeared in Perspectives in Health Information Management. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Scholastica and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Colorado. She is a distinguished speaker, having presented at numerous State and National professional meetings including AHIMA, HIMSS and the Children's Hospital Annual Leadership Conference.

About Just Associates, Inc.

A recognized leader in health information data integrity and management currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, Just Associates, Inc. (www.justassociates.com) is a healthcare data integration consulting firm that delivers superior value to its clients through improved patient matching. Just Associates has the process expertise and systems knowledge to deliver tailored, value-added solutions that improve clients' financial outcomes and business processes, support delivery of quality patient care, and meet the expectations of diverse stakeholders through improved data integrity.

