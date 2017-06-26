SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. ("Sky Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKYS). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering on or about November 18, 2014 ("IPO"); and/or (2) on the open market from November 14, 2014 through June 12, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), should contact the firm in advance of the August 15, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sky Solar shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sky Solar made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and its enforcement by the Board of Directors were not enough to detect and/or deter misconduct by its officers and directors; that Sky Solar's founder, Mr. Weili Su, was involved in undisclosed misconduct during his tenure; and as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, shares of Sky Solar dropped in value, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions regarding this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or via e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP