Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today announces that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's ordinary shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):

Date of purchase: 26 June 2017 Number of Shares purchased: 11,991 Shares Highest price paid per Share: 1,203 pence 15.32 USD Lowest price paid per Share: 1,195 pence 15.22 USD Average price paid per Share: 1,197.17 pence 15.24 USD

PSH intends to cancel these Shares. The net asset value per Share related to this Share buyback USD 18.27 GBP 14.47 which was calculated as of 20 June 2017. After giving effect to the above Share buyback, PSH has 239,138,697 outstanding Shares. The prices per share in USD were calculated by Jefferies.

The number of PSH Management Shares and the 1 special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies.

