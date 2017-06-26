TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - June 26, 2017) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter 2017 on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, after market close. On Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-4610

Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-5340

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free - 1-800-319-6413; Passcode - 1511 followed by #.

Outside of Canada & US - 1-604-638-9010; Passcode - 1511 followed by #.

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

