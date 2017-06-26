GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/26/17 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") (TSX: TPL) HEREBY GIVES NOTICE THAT the extraordinary general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of ordinary shares of the Company which the Company previously announced would be held at the offices of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, Bay Adelaide Centre, East Tower, 22 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON, M5H 4E3, Canada on July 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time - local time in Toronto, Canada) has been postponed until further notice as a result of Olisol Petroleum Limited's ("Olisol") failure to provide certain information regarding its proposed directors that the Company has requested and which the Company is required to include in the management information circular to be sent to shareholders (the "Required Information").

The Meeting was convened pursuant to a Member's requisition made by Olisol Petroleum Limited ("Olisol") in accordance with Regulation 35(B) of the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles").

The Company has requested that Olisol provide the Required Information, however, to date, Olisol has failed to provide this information. The Required Information includes the following relating to each proposed director:

1. Five year employment history; 2. Number of ordinary shares in the Company beneficially owned or controlled; 3. Whether the proposed director has been an executive officer of a company in the last 10 years which has been the subject of a bankruptcy or similar proceedings; 4. Whether the proposed director has been a director, chief executive officer or chief financial officer of a company in the last 10 years which has been the subject of a cease trade order or similar order; 5. Whether the proposed director has in the last 10 years been the subject of bankruptcy or similar proceedings; and 6. Details of penalties or sanctions imposed on the proposed director by a court or regulatory body relating to securities legislation (or other important matters) or any settlement agreement entered into by the proposed director with any such body.

The Board believes that the Required Information could be material to shareholders in deciding whether to vote for a proposed director and has therefore decided to postpone the Meeting under Regulation 38 of the Articles.

The Board will announce a new date for the Meeting if Olisol provides the Required Information in a timely manner.

Contacts:

Tethys Petroleum

info@tethyspetroleum.com

www.tethyspetroleum.com



