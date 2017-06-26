SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against General Motors Company and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against General Motors Company ("GM" or the "Company") (NYSE: GM) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between February 27, 2012 and May 25, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the July 26, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, GM made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that GM installed three different defeat devices in over 700,000 trucks with Duramax diesel engines from 2011 to 2016, in order to beat emissions tests in the U.S.; that these Duramax diesel trucks emit two-to-five times the legal limit of nitrogen oxide pollutants; and thus, GM's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, GM's stock price fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

