Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2017 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PDC Energy, Inc. ("PDC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCE). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pdce.

The investigation concerns whether PDC and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On June 26, 2017, Reuters reported that the Trump administration and the state of Colorado sued PDC claiming that the Company violated the federal Clean Air Act by allowing unlawful emissions from storage tanks. According to the complaint, PDC has continually violated clean air regulations proposed to address the release of unstable organic compounds at 86 of its storage tanks in Colorado. Following this news, PDC stock dropped $1.84 per share, or 4.11%, to close at $42.88 on June 26, 2017.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased shares of PDC, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pdce. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC