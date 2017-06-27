MONEY20/20 EUROPE - The most-used consumer app today in Denmark, MobilePay, is already accepted by tens of thousands of merchants and soon many more will be able to accept in Finland and Norway. This is a result of an expanded partnership between MobilePay, the speedy mobile payment app created by Danske Bank, and Verifone (NYSE: PAY), a world leader in payments and commerce solutions.

MobilePay boasts more than 3.5 million users and is installed on 90 percent of consumer smartphones in Denmark-making it the country's most popular app after Facebook and Facebook Messenger. MobilePay's popularity, which is quickly spreading to neighboring countries, are to be further strengthened by the remarkable speed with which consumers can use it on their Android and iOS smartphones to pay for purchases at merchants that have BLE-enabled payment devices. Verifone's open platform has expedited merchants' ability to accept MobilePay from consumers, without requiring stores to replace existing Verifone terminals.

"Consumers want the option to use their preferred method of payment-MobilePay, or any other scheme for that matter-while they shop," said Mark Majgaard Wraa-HansenHead of MobilePay. "Verifone's versatility and integrated BLE features is why merchants throughout Denmark will be able to so quickly accommodate their customers and the millions of consumers that prefer MobilePay. By expanding our collaboration with Verifone beyond Denmark, we will also afford merchants in neighboring countries the ability to quickly accommodate their customers that are among the growing number of MobilePay users throughout the Nordics."

"The widespread popularity of MobilePay, Denmark's preferred mobile payment app, demonstrates the whirlwind of change facing merchants in today's retail landscape," said Per Kristian Nauste, VP General Manager Nordic/Baltic, Verifone. "As a result of its speed and convenience, MobilePay stands to equally disrupt consumers' payment preferences in Finland and Norway, creating an expectation that merchants should allow them to pay with the app anytime, anywhere. The flexibility of our platform will enable merchants in these countries to quickly and easily accept MobilePay with their existing Verifone devices-another example of how our solutions help merchants create experiences their customers want and keep up with ongoing regulatory, consumer and technology change."

Learn more about how Verifone collaborates with consumer payment apps at Verifone Stand D10-36M2, Money20/20 Europe, June 26-28, Copenhagen, Denmark.

