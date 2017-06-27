Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces First USB-PD Interface IC Optimized For Power Supplies

New interface IC, the iW656, lowers external component count reducing size, simplifying designs and lowering costs

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2017 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging, and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, today unveiled iW656, the market's first state machine based USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) interface IC. The device allows designers to develop standards compliant, highly efficient designs that charge fast and deliver high power density for small form factor travel adapters. Supporting rapid charge applications in AC/DC adapters for smartphones, tablets and other portable computing devices, the iW656 is compatible with the latest USB Type-C standard.

Designed specifically to meet consumer demands for today's travel adapters, Dialog's state machine-based controller allows for far simpler adapter designs compared to that of traditional microcontroller unit (MCU)-based solutions. While other solutions typically require many external components, the iW656 was designed to support smaller, more compact designs, requiring far fewer components, as well as leveraging the inherent lower costs and simplicity of state machine-based ICs. Applications can take full advantage of the power of USB-PD, a technology that can support higher power demands and faster charging for compatible devices compared to previous USB charging technologies.

The new USB-PD IC has been designed to pair seamlessly with Dialog's market-leading AC/DC controller ICs, creating complete optimized Dialog adapter chipset solutions. The iW656 also supports other fast charge protocols, including Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (AFC) and Qualcomm(R) Quick Charge 2.0.

"Dialog is the market leader across all forms of fast charging," said Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Power Conversion, Dialog. "With an estimated 70 percent market share in the mobile space, it continues to meet the increasing charging demands of tomorrow's devices. Currently we see adoption of USB-PD as the next mobile adapter trend, and believe our latest iW656 perfectly meets the needs of USB-PD. The current market offering of MCU-based controllers bring too much complexity to adapters that are required to shrink in size, but yet deliver more power with each generation. This is the first USB-PD interface IC designed from the ground up for travel adapters, offering a simplified design and lower cost while powering rapid charging applications in mobile devices."

More information on the iW656 can be found on our website at www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/iW656. The iW656 is packaged in a 12-pin TDFN package, measuring just 3 x 3 mm with samples available now through Avnet. Dialog will showcase the iW656 at its Charger Day events to be held on June 27, 2017 in Shenzhen, China, and June 29, 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Dialog, the Dialog logo and Rapid Charge are trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Quick Charge is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. All Qualcomm Incorporated trademarks are used with permission. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog Semiconductor All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Lauren Ofstedahl

Dialog Semiconductor

Phone: +1 (408) 845 8518

lauren.ofstedahl@diasemi.com

Web: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

Twitter: @DialogSemi

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help manufacturers get to what's next.

Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies. It currently has approximately 1,770 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.

Dialog Semiconductor