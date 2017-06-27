02.00.0 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Helvea (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Highlights from the real estate companies attending our Austrian Conference in London Our conclusion CA Immo, S Immo and UBM attended our Austrian Conference in London last week. Austrian ménage-à-trois more distracting than value enhancing, in our view: We have the situation in Austria that due to consolidation ambitions, listed companies became the shareholders of each other. CA Immo started by buying a 5.6% stake in IMMOFINANZ (IIA). IMMOFINANZ responded by buying a 26% stake in CA...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...