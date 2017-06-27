Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-27 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Ekspress Grupp (trading code EEG1T, ISIN code EE3100016965) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 29, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Ekspress Grupp are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on June 27, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on June 28, 2017.



AS Ekspress Grupp will pay dividend 0.06 EUR per share on July 6, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.