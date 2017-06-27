App Reminds Women to Reapply, Helps Monitor Discomfort Relief and Assists in Re-Ordering Process

Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology, announced today the launch of an adherence app for its topical women's health product, GYNrepair cream. Specifically designed for use on the intimate external mucosa, GYNrepair cream soothes the feeling of discomfort, twinges and dryness. GYNrepair cream contains a proprietary Cell Free Protein Complex (CFPC), including various proteins, such as collagen and fibronectin, and is perfume-free. It was recently launched in the European Union and can be ordered through Elanix's subsidiary, Repair-A, at www.repair-a.com.

The app* allows women to easily monitor their external intimate zone discomfort, by logging and tracking daily feeling of, among others, discomfort, twinges and dryness, which also assists in discussions with their doctor. Alerts can be set so that each day users are reminded to apply the cream and to identify on a 1-10 scale, the level of their intimate discomfort. These alerts can help women to benefit continuously from the soothing properties of GYNrepair cream and build application times into their daily schedules. As each application has a recommended volume, the app automatically estimates when a refill is needed and offers one click to the website where it can be re-ordered. The app is available in English, French and German and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.

"Smartphone apps are revolutionizing delivery of healthcare, particularly in the field of adherence. Our user-friendly app will help women schedule recommended application of GYNrepair cream into their busy lives. Elanix will continue to explore how additional features on the app can provide benefits to our customers," stated Tomas Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies. "We have developed the app to support commercialization expansion for GYNrepair cream and provide an easy to use, direct interface to our customers. This interaction with our customers, we believe, will help drive commercial success for the product."

*Disclaimer The app does not store personal data and is not intended for diagnostic purposes.

About Women's Intimate Health

Approximately 10-15% of all women seeking gynecological help suffer from intimate discomfort, twinges and dryness that result from several conditions, including vestibulodynia, vulvodynia, pudendal nerve entrapment and persistent genital arousal disorder. Recommended treatment varies considerably from medications and creams to physical therapy, stress management and holistic approaches.

REPAIR-A is dedicated to the development and marketing of progenitor cell based CFPCcreams. Since its founding in 2007, REPAIR-A has marketed a CFPC cream based on 30 years of animal progenitor cell research and development that originated from Professor Lee Ann Laurent-Applegate. Elanix Biotechnologies acquired REPAIR-A in September 2016 to add a commercially-ready, synergistic progenitor cell-based product portfolio, enabling early revenue generation.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with its registered office in Potsdam, Germany, and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

