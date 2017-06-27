

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a division of Novartis (NVS), announced Tuesday that the European Commission has approved Erelzi (biosimilar etanercept) for use in Europe. Erelzi is approved for use in all indications of the reference medicine, Enbrel.



Erelzi is approved for rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis (ankylosing spondylitis and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis), plaque psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as juvenile idiopathic arthritis and pediatric plaque psoriasis.



Erelzi is available in a pre-filled syringe and an auto-injector pen, SensoReady, which has been designed for patient safety, comfort, and convenience.



The company noted that the EC approval was based on a comprehensive development program generating analytical, preclinical, and clinical - including pharmacokinetic data. The program demonstrated that Erelzi matches its reference medicine in terms of safety, efficacy, and quality.



Carol Lynch, Global Head, Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, said, 'Immunology is a priority for us and today's approval of Erelzi, the second in this therapy area in as many weeks, clearly demonstrates our commitment to patients. This can also be seen in the progress we are making in our immunology pipeline with two recent file acceptances in Europe.'



