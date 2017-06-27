sprite-preloader
27.06.2017 | 09:24
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire
London, June 27

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

ClosedPeriod Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from today, 27 June 2017, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2017.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will have been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own ordinary shares during this mandatory closed period.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

27 June 2017


