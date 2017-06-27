U.S. tax reform is high on the agenda. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump recently unveiled the core principles of "the most significant tax reform since 1986". IBFD and Tax Analysts, the top two sources of expertise on U.S. and international taxation, have pooled their resources to offer a global perspective on U.S. tax reform in a special issue of the Bulletin for International Taxation.



AMSTERDAM, 2017-06-27 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD and Tax Analysts share a mission: to promote the understanding of taxation and to foster open and informed debate. As independent, non-partisan and not-for-profit organizations, they have combined their extensive coverage and analysis of U.S. domestic and cross-border taxation, in order to examine the implications of U.S. tax reform both at home and abroad.



"It appears that the U.S. is embarking on the first major review and possible changes to the U.S. tax code in decades and everyone wants to better understand it," said Christopher Bergin, CEO of Tax Analysts. "That is why we exist, to provide timely news and in-depth analysis of major tax matters such as tax reform. By partnering with IBFD, we will help taxpayers globally understand the key measures and potential impact on them."



"The combination of a Republican president and Republican majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate makes the enactment of comprehensive tax reform likely," explained Jan Maarten Slagter, CEO of IBFD. "This is why, together with Tax Analysts, we have produced a special issue of the Bulletin for International Taxation. Its 27 expert articles will go a long way to help tax professionals anticipate the potential complexities of the proposed measures. This project marks the beginning of our combined efforts to further advance our shared mission."



"With growing globalization, taxation is often at the heart of national policies, as we are now seeing in the U.S.," said Maarten Goudsmit, IBFD's Director of Publishing. "In the end, it is the taxpayer, whether as an individual or as a corporation, who must adapt to the resulting changes in their practices. IBFD and Tax Analysts share an important role in providing the affected parties with the best possible answers to their questions. Over the past months, it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Tax Analysts to fulfil this role."



The Special Issue for the Bulletin of International Taxation provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the proposed reform measures and examines their impact on inbound and outbound investment activities and cross-border trade. The articles will also be published in parallel with the Tax Analyst platform. The Special Issue seeks to provide readers with answers to the following questions:



-- Investment location: Will the tax reform increase the attractiveness of the U.S. as an investment location? How will foreign investors be affected by the reform? -- Tax structures and business models: How will the existing tax structures need to be adapted? How will border adjustments affect international trade? What will be their impact on outsourcing and offshoring structures? -- International response: How will other countries respond to the U.S. tax reform? -- Simplification and compliance: Will the tax reform simplify the U.S. tax system? Will the compliance burden be reduced?



About IBFD IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD's Library and Information Centre is widely regarded as the world's leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.



Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD's powerful Tax Research Platform allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.



IBFD's complete coverage further includes courses, journals and books, and a Master's in International Tax Law (in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam). IBFD also offers government consultancy and individual client research services.



About Tax Analysts Tax Analysts is the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that publishes Tax Notes, the leading multimedia source of breaking news, in-depth analysis, and insightful commentary on tax administration and policy. Tax Analysts has the industry's largest tax-dedicated correspondent staff, with more than 250 domestic and international correspondents. Tax Analysts provides tax news and analysis for more than 150,000 tax professionals in law and accounting firms, corporations, and government agencies worldwide, as well as academics. All rely on Tax Analysts' federal, state, and international content daily. Key products include Tax Notes, Tax Notes Today, State Tax Notes, State Tax Today, Tax Notes International, and Worldwide Tax Daily.



About the Bulletin for International Taxation IBFD established the Bulletin for International Taxation (BIT) in 1946. This informative and well-respected journal examines tax policy changes and tax developments throughout the world and gives background and perspective to the changes.



In the Special Issue: A Global Perspective on the US Tax Reform, authors comment on the US tax reform from the perspective of their country or region (for example, China, India, Latin America, Brazil, Europe, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Singapore) and address some topical issues relevant for international investors (border adjustment tax, territorial tax system, net investment income tax and profit repatriation).



The Special Issue features an impressive number of 27 articles (15 delivered by IBFD and 12 by Tax Analysts). Many of the articles were written by renowned tax experts, such as Reuven S. Avi-Yonah, Yariv Brauner, Joachim English, Stephen Phua, Pasquale Pistone, David Rosenbloom, Christoph Spengel and Frans Vanistendael. The Special Issue also includes other contributions written by IBFD and in-house tax experts at Tax Analysts.



