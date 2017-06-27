ATOS: Atos wins major contract to accompany Safran in the transformation of its IT infrastructure

Paris, 27 June 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has been selected by Safran, leader in the aeronautics and aerospace sectors, as its partner to optimize datacenters worldwide. The four-year contract runs till 2021 and has the option of a two-year extension.

By awarding Atos the contract to optimize its datacenters, Safran is accelerating its digital transformation by securing the best solutions on the market.

Atos will deploy a flexible hybrid cloud orchestration service, as well as standardized process management to harmonize Safran's management of all traditional infrastructures across public and private clouds. For Europe, Atos will work with its operational centers based in France, as well as in Romania and Poland, to provide a strong private cloud platform: Atos Canopy Digital Private Cloud. Services for the Unites States will be provided locally.

"With this contract, we are aiming to rapidly transform our entire Information System over the cloud. The collaboration between the Safran and Atos teams will help us spring into this new era," said Thierry Milhé - VP International Production of IT Services at Safran.

The security solution will transform Safran's current standard model into a data-centric model that interfaces with the assets in place at Safran, reinforcing them and controlling all access. Surveillance focuses on data flow, taking into account each country's specific regulatory requirements.

"By getting Atos to optimize our data centres, we are transforming our IT foundations in order to be able to offer our various core businesses a range of flexible and secure services. We expect to see some technological breakthroughs with these innovative digital solutions," explains Loïc Bournon, Chief Information Officer at Safran.

"We are happy to contribute to Safran's performance by optimizing its data centres in a secure way across the entire group. Thanks to our proven experience in manufacturing and aeronautics, we are using our expertise to deploy an efficient industrial model and an ambitious transformation path that respects the constraints of Safran's core businesses," says Eric Grall, Executive Vice-President and Head of Global Operations at Atos.

These activities constitute the IT foundation required to guide Safran through the process of growth, performance, and innovation.

