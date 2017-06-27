MONEY20/20 EUROPE - To help merchants of all sizes adapt to transforming and fast-moving business environments and changing consumer behavior, Verifone (NYSE:PAY) and Sage today announced that they will work together to offer integrated point-of-sale (POS) and business accounting solutions on Verifone Carbon 8.

Carbon 8 is an open, scalable and portable POS system that is capable of incorporating the Sage One accounting and payroll software with Verifone payment solutions to enable merchants such as bike and pastry shops, boutiques, and specialty food markets, with simple and easy-to-use business solutions they need to operate and grow.

"Our mission at Sage is to make administrative tasks for businesses invisible, giving them time to focus on what matters their customers," said Seamus Smith, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Payments and Banking at Sage. "The ability to integrate our accounting software into one sophisticated POS system like Carbon 8, will make it easier for businesses to accept all forms of payment, engage consumers, and manage their operations efficiently."

"The point-of-sale today can do a lot more than accept payments and is becoming a critically important decision for merchants and their service providers to meet changing consumer expectations and dynamic retail environments," said June Felix, president, Verifone Europe. "We are working with a market leader like Sage because retailers are in need of agile and intelligent solutions that can address industry challenges and help them adapt to change. Verifone's open and secure commerce platform makes it possible for our partners to create and deliver their services on Carbon 8, Carbon 10 as well as Engage providing a complete experience for merchants and consumers."

The two companies will collaborate to set up retailers with an end-to-end business solution that comes with a variety of applications such as accounting, payroll, real-time inventory management, and staffing tools as well as access to apps to customize their business and personalize customer experiences.

The Verifone Carbon series is powered by the Intel high-speed chipset for fast processing to run and integrate any POS software and third party applications. Designed with dedicated merchant and consumer facing tablets for optimal business management and consumer engagement, Carbon will have access to the Verifone App Marketplace where merchants will be able to discover, purchase and install commerce apps and customize their device to personalize the customer experience.

Carbon won the 2017 iF DESIGN AWARD which was presented by Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, Germany's oldest independent design organization.

Experience the Sage and Carbon 8 collaboration at Verifone Stand D10-36M2, Money20/20 Europe, June 26-28, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for VeriFone Systems, Inc.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of the business of VeriFone Systems, Inc., including many factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: successful integration of the Sage application on the Verifone Carbon 8 solution, execution of our strategic plan and business initiatives and whether the expected benefits of our plan and initiatives are achieved, short product cycles and rapidly changing technologies, our ability to maintain competitive leadership position with respect to our payment solution offerings, our assumptions, judgments and estimates regarding the impact on our business of the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment and financial markets, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our business and operations, our ability to protect against fraud, the status of our relationship with and condition of third parties such as our contract manufacturers, distributors and key suppliers upon whom we rely in the conduct of our business, our dependence on a limited number of customers, the conduct of our business and operations internationally, our ability to effectively hedge our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, and our dependence on a limited number of key employees. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the operations of our business, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date such statements are made. Verifone is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Verifone

Verifone is transforming everyday transactions into opportunities for connected commerce. We're connecting payment devices to the cloud-merging the online and in-store shopping experience and creating the next generation of digital engagement between merchants and consumers. We are built on a 35-year history of uncompromised security with approximately 30 million devices and terminals deployed worldwide. Our people are trusted experts that work with our clients and partners, helping to solve their most complex payments challenges. We have clients and partners in more than 150 countries, including the world's best-known retail brands, financial institutions and payment providers.

Verifone.com | (NYSE:PAY) @verifone

