As a consequence of the completion of the offering of shares in Conferize A/S, cf. today's announcement from Conferize, the total share capital of Conferize will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark in the company's permanent ISIN DK0060816148. The new shares in the offering have been registered by the Danish Business Authority.



The changes will take effect as per 28 June and will be implemented in the existing orderbook (138515) which was set up in connection with the admittance to trading of temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN. The orderbook will be flushed due to the changes.



ISIN: DK0060816148 * -------------------------------------------------- Name: Conferize * -------------------------------------------------- Volume: 12,777,215 shares * -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 -------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 400,000 -------------------------------------------------- Short name/Symbol: CONFRZ * -------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 138515 -------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no First North / 100 -------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities / 229 -------------------------------------------------- MIC Code FNDK --------------------------------------------------



* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 7 June 2017



Please notice that the last day of trading temporary purchase certificates in the temporary ISIN DK0060816064 (CONFRZ TEMP) is today 27 June 2017.



This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab.



For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on + 45 39 15 52 00.



