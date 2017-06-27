Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-06-27 10:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 June 2017



Report No. 13/2017



Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 341



Tonny Thierry Andersen 204



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 192



Jim Ditmore 188



Glenn Söderholm 194



Gilbert Kohnke 174



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 173



Jesper Nielsen 147



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636430