Copenhagen, Denmark, 2017-06-27 10:21 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 June 2017
Report No. 13/2017
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 341
Tonny Thierry Andersen 204
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 192
Jim Ditmore 188
Glenn Söderholm 194
Gilbert Kohnke 174
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 173
Jesper Nielsen 147
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636430
