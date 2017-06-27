Sweden, 2017-06-27 10:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZetaDisplay Sweden has signed a 5-year framework agreement for the delivery of Digital Signage to one of Sweden's largest retail chains with approximately 170 stores distributed in 3 countries. ZetaDisplay estimates the value to SEK 23 million and installations have begun.



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors. The company has over 75 employees and sales offices located in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.



