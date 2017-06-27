Through the scheme, the Caucasian country will support wind, solar, biomass, and hydropower generation installations with a capacity of up to 100 kW.

Georgia's Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze has officially launched the Net Metering Regulation in Georgia, a new net metering scheme expected to expand the use of solar and renewable energy in the country.

According to local government-owned press agency Agenda, Kaladze said that the net metering network is first of all a demonstration of mutual beneficial communication between the state and its citizens, and that, on the other hand it is "a modern, European style of life, thinking and earning income."

The regulation for net metering was approved by the country's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...