Arion Bank announced today in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange the results of its invitation to holders of its EUR 300,000,000 3.125% Notes due 2018 (ISIN: XS1199968303) to tender their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash.



The Offer was announced on 19 June 2017, and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Bank.



The Expiration Deadline for the Offer was 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 June 2017.



At the Expiration Deadline, the Bank had received valid tenders of EUR 137,610,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the Notes for purchase. The Bank has decided to set the Final Acceptance Amount at EUR 100,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount of Notes and, accordingly, that it will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer subject to pro rata scaling at a scaling factor of 73,307%, as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel: +354 444 7108.