DGAP-Media / 2017-06-27 / 11:27 *PRESS RELEASE* *Largest digital media brand: Official launch of t-online.de in Berlin* *- Ströer to open new t-online.de newsroom in Torstraße, Berlin, following the company's move from its former headquarters in Darmstadt* *- Integrated and multimedia storytelling: t-online.de realizes multiscreen- multi-touchpoint concept* *- Focus on media and political capital Berlin for all publishing activities* Cologne/Berlin, 26 June 2017 Ströer and Berlin mayor Michael Müller today officially opened the newsroom of Germany's largest online portal, t-online.de, in Torstraße, Berlin, following the company's move from its former headquarters in Darmstadt to the German capital. This is the new home for the t-online.de editorial team led by Florian Harms, who is set to become t-online.de's editor-in-chief in September, with a focus on cementing the core brand t-online across all channels and platforms and developing a leading voice in the publishing world. This development is the next step in the company's successive realization of its vision of integrated, multimedia storytelling across all devices (desktop, mobile and tablets), channels (websites, apps and social media) and media (online and public video) that is tailored to current events, trends and user habits. By launching its unique multiscreen-multi-touchpoint concept, t-online.de will reach some 47 million users per month all over Germany and become the largest digital media brand. *"We are delighted that Ströer has decided to focus its digital publishing activities on the media capital Berlin," said Michael Müller, mayor of Berlin. "Ströer has established an important digital platform in Berlin over the past few years featuring a number of strong brands, and played a decisive role in establishing the city's reputation as a media capital." * "Moving to Berlin is an important step for the company, but also for me personally," says Udo Müller, founder and Co-CEO of Ströer. "I founded our company in Pacelliallee, Berlin, three decades ago and have always had close links to the capital. As one of Germany's biggest media companies and also one of the largest digital publishers, for Ströer it is only logical to bring Germany's largest online portal to Berlin, a hub for the digital world. At the heart of the capital, we are also close to Germany's political scene. Thanks to the combination of huge coverage, the best digital talent and our immense media power, we will be able to shape the digital media industry with pioneering publishing concepts." The editorial team will dictate the pace of innovation here and establish and systematically develop interactive projects and exclusive content. Another focal point will be the establishment of an in-house brand reach department, in which a special SEO, social media, public video and voice control team will enhance the focus on high-reach channels. As part of the move to the new newsroom in Berlin, the editorial office also created a new position: voice editor. Together with the editorial management, the voice editor will promote a voice strategy for platforms such as Amazon Echo or Google Home and develop various content formats for voice products. Besides t-online.de, Ströer Media Brands is the second major pillar of Ströer's Berlin publishing hub. Special interest portals such as giga.de, kino.de and erdbeerlounge.de have become prominent stakeholders in their different sectors and are already a strong component of the Berlin media scene. *PRESS RELEASE* *GfK reach study: t-online.de reaches some 47 million users per month across Germany* Berlin, 27 June 2017 With the launch of the unique multiscreen-multi-touchpoint concept, t-online.de can now reach some 47 million users per month all over Germany. This is the result of the latest GfK reach study commissioned by Ströer. This makes t-online.de the largest digital media brand. "The editorial team at t-online.de provides editorial content across the Ströer public video network," says Arne Henkes, Director of Content at the Ströer Content Group. "This gives us access to a high-performance, high-reach channel. We are making our unique multiscreen, multi-touchpoint concept a reality, offering integrated and multimedia storytelling across all devices, channels and media formats. In parallel, we are also increasing direct traffic and increasing the visibility of the brand." Content provided by t-online.de reaches some 80% of the German Onliner through multiscreen-multi-touchpoints, according to the GfK study. For the target groups of 14- to 29-year olds and 30- to 49-year olds, this figure rises to 87% and 81% respectively. In the 50+ target group, content reaches 76% of the population. Not only is age distribution evenly balanced, gender and income distribution is too, allowing content to be targeted at a wide range of relevant target groups. Content reaches 82% of the male population and 79% of women. Reach among households in the EUR 2,000 to EUR 3,000 income bracket is 83%, whereas 85% of households with an income over EUR 3,000 are reached. Mobile internet access on smartphones is used by over 80% of contacts across all forms of advertising, which underlines the high level of multiscreen usage, particularly in relation to public video screens. Media performance figures are available for public video offerings (consisting of station video, mall video and infoscreens at long-distance railway and subway stations, airports and shopping malls) and for t-online.de (available on request). The study determined overlapping reach in the sense of unique users of digital out-of-home offerings through public and of the t-online online portal. *About Ströer * Ströer SE & Co. About Ströer * Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is a leading digital multi-channel media company and offers advertising customers individualized and fully integrated premium communications solutions. In the field of digital media, Ströer is setting forward-looking standards for innovation and quality in Europe and is opening up new opportunities for targeted customer contact for its advertisers. The Ströer Group commercializes and operates several thousand websites in German-speaking countries in particular and operates approximately 300,000 advertising media in the out-of-home segment. It has approximately 4,600 employees at over 70 locations. In fiscal year 2016, Ströer generated revenue of EUR 1.12bn. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed in Deutsche Börse's MDAX. For more information on the company, please visit www.stroeer.com [1]. *About t-online.de * Reaching over 47 million users per month according to the GfK reach study in May 2017, t-online.de is a market-leading news portal. The launch of the unique multiscreen, multi-touchpoint concept allows t-online.de to reach users through desktops, smartphones, tablets, social media and public video all over Germany and is part of the company's "Publishing 3.0" vision of integrated and multimedia storytelling across all devices (desktop, mobile and tablets), channels (websites, apps and social media) and media (online and public video) that is tailored to current events, trends and constantly changing user habits. t-online.de is part of the Ströer Group, one of Germany's leading media companies and one of the largest listed family-run companies in the country. The Ströer Group employs some 4,600 people across more than 70 different sites. In fiscal year 2016, Ströer generated sales of EUR 1.12 billion. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is listed on Deutsche Börse's MDAX stock exchange. 