CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/27/17 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced a partnership with Concur, an SAP company and travel management platform. This partnership will allow FlitWays to upgrade their offering and attract additional corporate clientele. Concur, one of the largest global travel services companies, has more than 32,000 enterprise clients located in more than 100 countries. They process 150 million travel related billable transactions annually. FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented "We are thrilled to have Concur integrated onto our platform. This adds a new level of technological convenience for our customers. With this integration, they will be able to easily expense transactions to their Concur travel management account. It provides a seamless addition of our services into their existing protocol and processes. This integration will give FlitWays access to their pool of 32,000 commercial clients for continued business growth which we expect to significantly increase our enterprise segment." FlitWays is fully integrated with major travel management systems, car dispatch, and global distribution systems worldwide. It allows business travelers a seamless experience that simplifies planning, booking, billing, itinerary management and customer experience. FlitWays has strived to consolidate the highly fragmented business travel-related ground transportation segment by uniting independent town cars, limousines, and driver networks in every major city around the world. With a combination of quality service and technological convenience, we are rapidly growing our operations and prospects.

About FlitWays

FlitWays, through its innovative software and global network of car services, provides both enterprises and travel distributors a complete and highly differentiated platform of ground transportation management and services. We enable businesses like airlines, hotels, online travel agencies and travel management systems a new way to integrate ground transportation into their existing destination offerings. For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit www.FlitWays.com. Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at www.sec.gov.

