SRV to participate in the expansion of the Helsinki Airport and renovation of Terminal 2



SRV has been selected to participate in an alliance project to carry out alteration works in the area in front of Terminal 2 (T2) at the Helsinki Airport. The design work covers the check-in and arrival halls of Terminal 2 and reorganisation of ground traffic. The plans will be implemented if Finavia decides to go ahead with the investment.



"It's truly wonderful to be on board the alliance to develop and build the Helsinki Airport. About 45,000 passengers pass through the airport every day, and the construction work cannot be allowed to hinder its operations. This kind of construction is a core competence for SRV and we have already demonstrated our expertise in projects at the Helsinki Airport: the construction of the airport railway station, the expansion of parking hall P5 and the construction of the maintenance centre," says Juha Toimela, SVP, Business Operations in Finland, SRV.



The alteration works in front of Terminal 2 of Helsinki Airport seek to create a completely new kind of area to serve air travellers. If implemented, this area will be inaugurated in spring 2020. At the same time, the current Terminal 2 will be renovated by the end of 2022.



"Over the years, Helsinki Airport has been built piece by piece. Our vision is to combine all these sections into an even more efficient and impressive complex, all the way from the terminal doors to the airplane seat. This would also provide plenty more space for travellers at the airport and enable us to develop an even more varied range of services," says Ville Haapasaari, SVP, Airport Director, Finavia Corporation.



If the plans are carried out, an architecturally impressive terminal expansion will be built, housing the check-in, security control, baggage drop and an area for greeting passengers. The entrance to the new section will be complemented by an impressive wooden roof, and a spacious square will be located in front of the terminal. The current departure and arrivals halls of Terminal 2 will undergo a complete transformation and become part of the gate area. In addition, a new entrance leading directly to the terminal could be built for train passengers. If implemented, the scope of the new construction and renovation works would amount up to 70,000 gross m2, of which the extension is about 30 000 gross m2. SRV is prepared to start construction work in autumn 2018.



It is intended that the project development phase and its implementation, if greenlit, will be carried out using the alliance model, which has become common in Finland. The total value of the project will be determined during the development phase. In the alliance model, project design and construction are carried out together by the alliance partners, sharing the risks and rewards. The alliance for the Helsinki Airport expansion works includes SRV and Finavia, with the design team consisting of Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA Oy, Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP Oy and Ramboll Finland Oy.



