Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kiiski, Tapani Position: Chief Executive Officer Issuer: Raute Corporation LEI: 743700G00629V99PE435



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700G00629V99PE435_20170627104634_2 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-06-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009004741 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 305 Unit price: 22,96000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 305 Volume weighted average price: 22.96000 EUR



FURTHER INFORMATION: Arja Hakala, Chief Financial Officer Potential call requests to Ms. Arja Hakala through: Eija Salminen, Group Executive Assistant, tel. +358 50 3801517



RAUTE IN BRIEF: Raute is a technology and service company that operates worldwide. Raute's customers are companies operating in the wood products industry that manufacture veneer, plywood, LVL (Laminated Veneer Lumber) and sawn timber. Its technology offering covers the entire production process for veneer, plywood and LVL and special measurement equipment for sawn timber. As a supplier of mill-scale projects, Raute is a global market leader both in the plywood and LVL industries. Additionally, Raute's full-service concept includes technology services ranging from spare parts deliveries to regular maintenance and equipment modernizations. Raute's head office is located in the Nastola area of Lahti, Finland. The company's other production plants are located in Kajaani, Finland, the Vancouver area of Canada, the Shanghai area of China and in Pullman, Washington, USA. Raute's net sales in 2016 were EUR 113.1 million. The Group's headcount at the end of 2016 was 643. More information about the company can be found at www.raute.com.